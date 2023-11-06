The government of Curaçao has today established an Online Gaming Portal

The Online Gaming Portal is intended for:

Application for online gaming licences under the existing law, namely, the National Ordinance on Offshore Games of Hazard (Landsverordening buitengaatse hazardspelen, P.B. 1993, no. 63) (hereinafter the "NOOGH"), whereby operators seeking to obtain an online gaming licence directly from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (the "GCB") can apply for licences under the NOOGH. Registration of operators offering online gaming, whereby operators who are currently providing online gaming services in Curaçao through contractual agreements with existing licence holders can apply for a Curaçao online gaming licence under either the current or future Curaçao law.

As you may have read in our previous article, entitled 'A Guide to Curacao's Online Gambling Licensing Regime', the government of Curaçao is in the midst of a significant transformation in its online gambling legislation. This reform is being carried out through a new law called the Landsverordening op de kansspelen (hereinafter the "Lok"). In anticipation of the Lok coming into force, the Minister of Finance of Curaçao has taken the initiative to resume issuing licences under the NOOGH. This strategic decision is aimed at creating a transition framework that ensures a smooth shift from the current legal framework to the forthcoming one.

Since March 2020 the responsibility of licensing and supervising the online gaming sector was transferred to the GCB on behalf of the Minister of Finance of Curaçao. As of November 15, 2023, the GCB will begin accepting and processing online gaming licence applications from operators who intend to acquire a licence directly from the GCB.

Furthermore, operators currently providing gaming services under master licences can continue their operations under current conditions. While there is no established cutoff date, they need to eventually register with the GCB to be able to continue their operations. We shall keep you informed of any deadline or cutoff date that is announced by the authorities.

Only operators established in Curaçao and operating under an existing licence issued based on the NOOGH can register themselves through this designated Online Gaming Portal.

Prior to proceeding with registering on the newly established Online Gaming Portal, operators are recommended to seek professional advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.