Understanding the intricacies of the gambling market is essential to success. You must master the relevant laws, restrictions, and ways to harness content. That's the only path towards sustainable business growth.

We're here to help with expert knowledge and actionable advice. Join us to learn about the policies and strategic content for iGaming. We discuss the roadblocks you may face and ways to work around them in this comprehensive guide.

What Is iGaming?

iGaming refers to any online activity that wagers on future outcomes of games and events. It includes sports betting, eSports, and casino games. Since it involves money, this activity is subject to strict regulations.

For the purposes of this guide, we discuss all businesses in the iGaming space. Our advice covers gambling establishments, software such as payperhead or pph , promotional, and even educational companies.

The first online gambling venue launched in 1994. The market grew considerably since then, reaching a global value of $63.53 million in 2022 .

Despite the growth, legality varies across regions and ranges from restricted to regulated. Websites use geolocation to ensure you're in an area where these activities are legal.

iGaming Policies in the USA

iGaming is mostly prohibited on the federal level in the United States. Still, each US state determines its laws on online gambling.

The Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA) came into effect federally in 2006. It banned businesses from accepting payments from players in states without legal gambling.

Still, the UIGEA doesn't stop states that want to legalize gambling.

As a result, lawmakers from various jurisdictions have different attitudes on gambling. Some states offer blanket legalization, and some prohibit it outright. Most sit in-between, permitting some forms of online gaming.

The most common forms of online gambling include:

Online casinos with games like slots, roulette, poker, blackjack, and baccarat.

with games like slots, roulette, poker, blackjack, and baccarat. Sports betting on any sport, league, or outcome. Horse race bets also fall under this category.

This patchwork of regulations makes iGaming tricky but possible in most of the US. Legality varies by state , but its expansion has a domino effect. Regions that legalize seem to encourage their neighbors to do the same.

What About Other Parts of the World?

Many worldwide countries restrict iGaming. It's legal in some Canadian provinces and most European Union countries. Other regions that allow it include Japan, Kazakhstan, Argentina, and the Philippines.

Legal markets typically require permits from licensing bodies, like the UK Gambling Commission.

What if you live in a region with illegal gambling? Consider hiring policy-abiding copywriters that can help expand your business while not breaking the law. In fact, even businesses from legalized regions often skip their primary markets. They prefer to go off-shore instead.

Many online casinos base themselves locations like Malta, Gibraltar, and Macau. Each of these destinations offer low tax rates and increase profits.

iGaming Restrictions Explained

Laws on iGaming impose various restrictions on the operators. Despite the proliferation of illegal online casinos, the legal industry is very regulated.

Here are the criteria online casinos and sports betting sites have to meet:

Licensing and regulation . Licenses legalize businesses in the eyes of international law. Several jurisdictions issue permits, like Curacao, Malta, and Alderney. Each imposes unique conditions and requirements.

. Licenses legalize businesses in the eyes of international law. Several jurisdictions issue permits, like Curacao, Malta, and Alderney. Each imposes unique conditions and requirements. Age restrictions . Gambling operators must not allow underage players (under 18 or 21). Age verification systems are necessary to ensure compliance.

. Gambling operators must not allow underage players (under 18 or 21). Age verification systems are necessary to ensure compliance. Geolocation and player verification . Businesses must ensure their players are located within legal jurisdictions while playing.

. Businesses must ensure their players are located within legal jurisdictions while playing. Fair play and integrity . Operators and software providers must use certified random number generators. This standard ensures the games aren't manipulated against the players.

. Operators and software providers must use certified random number generators. This standard ensures the games aren't manipulated against the players. AML and KYC regulations. Anti-money laundering and know-your-customer procedures prevent fraud and verify users. They're not always present but help distinguish between subpar and high-quality casinos.

The law also limits the sponsorship and marketing of online gaming. Your company doesn't have the same ad channels as those in other industries.

Advertising Restrictions: States & Platforms

Every jurisdiction has unique iGaming laws. Advertising laws, however, run through state lines.

Companies wanting to advertise operators must have a contract with them. As a result, that's only possible in states with legal gambling.

What about operators seeking to advertise themselves?

The current federal law bans the marketing of gambling activities. It entered into force in 1934 as the Communications Act. Today, we apply it to internet-based casinos and brick-and-mortar establishments.

Despite this law, states make their own judgment on advertising. Working closely with attorneys is your best bet.

The situation changes on the most extensive advertising space: the internet. In this case, your establishment faces platform-specific restrictions:

To advertise on Google, you must apply for a certificate . It lets you market your casino or bookmaker site, educational materials, software, and promotional products.

. It lets you market your casino or bookmaker site, educational materials, software, and promotional products. To market yourself on Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp), you need written permission from Meta Technologies. You can only advertise to adults in approved regions.

Twitch bans the promotion of gambling. The policy doesn't include poker, sports betting, or fantasy sports. You may stream these activities without violations.

TikTok prohibits the mention of gambling. Its definition includes casinos, sports betting, and games of luck or chance.

To advertise on X, you need authorization from the platform. It's only possible to obtain ads that target regions with legal gambling.

LinkedIn outright bans any gambling content, without exceptions.

Strategic Content Marketing in the iGaming Industry

Content marketing is a cornerstone of online advertising in all industries, online gaming included. Its aims are to engage, inform, and get readers to join your establishment. Considering the competition in this industry, it's much harder to succeed without it.

Given how stringent most platforms are, your marketing efforts must be strategic. Let's discuss ways to get clicks and conversions while staying compliant.

What Is Strategic Content?

Compared to regular content, strategic content is well-planned, purpose-driven, and measurable. It's a powerful tool for businesses to gain traction in saturated industries like gaming.

Strategic content aligns with your business goals, target audience, and industry regulations. It involves a deliberate, well-planned approach to content creation and dissemination.

Take these steps to develop your iGaming content strategy:

Legalize your business . Get the required permits to run a casino or bookmaker. Optimize your site to meet security and player protection standards.

. Get the required permits to run a casino or bookmaker. Optimize your site to meet security and player protection standards. Pick your platform(s) . Choose social media sites based on your target audience and get licensed as needed. Also, study their content policy to shape the strategy.

. Choose social media sites based on your target audience and get licensed as needed. Also, study their content policy to shape the strategy. Analyze your competitors . Identify the types of content most successful gambling operators are producing. Seek market gaps to find your unique selling proposition.

. Identify the types of content most successful gambling operators are producing. Seek market gaps to find your unique selling proposition. Plan your content . Develop a content calendar with your topics, formats, and posting schedules. Mix up your posts for maximum effectiveness, and publish frequently.

. Develop a content calendar with your topics, formats, and posting schedules. Mix up your posts for maximum effectiveness, and publish frequently. Research relevant keywords . Even if Google lets you run ads, nobody will find you without search engine optimization (SEO). Identify high-performing keywords for your niche. Use them in your content to boost visibility.

. Even if Google lets you run ads, nobody will find you without search engine optimization (SEO). Identify high-performing keywords for your niche. Use them in your content to boost visibility. Post and track your performance . Use analytics to check which types of content generate the most engagement and leads.

. Use analytics to check which types of content generate the most engagement and leads. Localize your content. Create localized landing pages and posts. Research the culture and language while developing an interstate or international marketing strategy .

Strategic Content for Gambling: Key Considerations

Even operators abiding by the local and platform-based restrictions might get flagged. So, consider these gambling-specific best practices:

Avoid direct gambling promotions . Gambling is a sensitive topic, and encouragement to bet can appear tone-deaf. Focus on content that informs viewers of your platform but doesn't push them.

. Gambling is a sensitive topic, and encouragement to bet can appear tone-deaf. Focus on content that informs viewers of your platform but doesn't push them. Highlight social and fun aspects . Emphasize the entertainment value of online gaming, not the financial rewards. Use storytelling, humor, engaging visuals, and community promotion.

. Emphasize the entertainment value of online gaming, not the financial rewards. Use storytelling, humor, engaging visuals, and community promotion. Produce educational content . Pieces about odds, strategies, rules, and responsible gambling run a lower risk of a ban. Plus, they position your brand as trustworthy and authoritative.

. Pieces about odds, strategies, rules, and responsible gambling run a lower risk of a ban. Plus, they position your brand as trustworthy and authoritative. Steer clear of misleading claims . Never promise wins or exaggerate your players' chances. Be transparent about the odds and risks associated with gambling.

. Never promise wins or exaggerate your players' chances. Be transparent about the odds and risks associated with gambling. Incorporate responsible gambling messaging. Help players bet responsibly and set limits. Work with addiction management organizations and encourage them to reach out if needed.

Strategic Content Ideas for iGaming

How do our tips look in practice? It depends on your brand message, values, and aesthetics. Here are some ideas that tend to do well in online gambling ads:

Gaming tips and strategies . Informative content stays fresh, never losing relevance for players. Share tips for winning at casino games and advice from experts. Discuss why it matters to manage your bankroll and have a playing strategy.

. Informative content stays fresh, never losing relevance for players. Share tips for winning at casino games and advice from experts. Discuss why it matters to manage your bankroll and have a playing strategy. Game guides and suggestions . This type of content blends education and promotion. Explain different software providers, game mechanics, and rules that apply to them. Use "best games to play" lists to suggest those available on your website.

. This type of content blends education and promotion. Explain different software providers, game mechanics, and rules that apply to them. Use "best games to play" lists to suggest those available on your website. Gambling safety and responsibility . These posts bring value and display your dedication to player well-being. Discuss ways to find secure websites. Share stories about gambling addiction and ways to prevent it.

. These posts bring value and display your dedication to player well-being. Discuss ways to find secure websites. Share stories about gambling addiction and ways to prevent it. Visually engaging content . These posts tend to get more attention and have the potential to go viral. Think infographics, quizzes, tutorials, live streams, and short-form interviews with the pros.

. These posts tend to get more attention and have the potential to go viral. Think infographics, quizzes, tutorials, live streams, and short-form interviews with the pros. Industry insights. Such blogs suit general interest audiences and boost your chances of collaborating with other businesses. They give you authority and expand your reach.

Staying Lawful, Seeing Success

Keeping your iGaming company legal and marketable requires thorough research and planning. But it's the only way to survive and thrive in this industry. Don't gamble with your strategies: bet on compliant content to elevate your business.

Remember these key takeaways:

Gambling legality is patchy , so seek markets with well-developed regulations. It's better to go abroad than to break the law.

, so seek markets with well-developed regulations. It's better to go abroad than to break the law. Restrictions are plentiful , but following them matters. It sets you apart from the competition and prevents a ban.

, but following them matters. It sets you apart from the competition and prevents a ban. Content is king in this industry. Instead of explicit promotions, rely on education and engagement as your ads.

