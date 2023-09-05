The Danish OEM developer Asetek A/S has published a prospectus in connection with its fully underwritten rights issue and application for listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen (i.e. a dual listing). Kromann Reumert has advised Asetek on the matter.

On 8 March 2023, Asetek A/S ("Asetek") published its intention to carry out a fully underwritten rights issue and to raise gross proceeds of approximately DKK 140,000,000 to cover its expected working capital short fall in mid-may 2023.

Yesterday, 18 March 2023, Asetek published a prospectus in connection with initiating the rights issue. The rights issue comprises 71,166,667 new shares, which are issued with preemptive rights to subscribe for the new shares for Asetek's existing shareholders at a subscription ratio of 1:1, meaning that one preemptive right will entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share. The subscription price is NOK 3 per new share.

The preemptive rights and the company's shares will be admitted to trading and listing on Oslo Børs. In addition, Asetek has made an application for the shares (in the form of share entitlements) to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen after and subject to completion of the rights issue.

Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (SEB) are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the rights issue.

We have assisted Asetek on the matter.

About Asetek A/S

Asetek is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as a leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

Originally published 19 April 2023

