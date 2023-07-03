Malta:
The Future Of Malta's Gaming Industry With Carl Brincat, CEO At MGA | SiGMA Podcast, Hosted By Joseph F Borg (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Joseph F Borg, Partner WH Partners is the new host of
the SiGMA World Podcast.
For our first episode, Joseph welcomes Carl Brincat, CEO of the
Malta Gaming Authority, for an insightful discussion on the future
of Malta's iGaming industry.
Watch the full episode here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Malta
The Power Of Seduction: Rebranding Beauty Secrets
Dennemeyer Group
We recently covered some of the perils of flawed rebrands: customer alienation, reputational damage and financial loss. Typically arriving hand-in-hand, these can result from a failure...
Gaming And Betting Controls In The BVI
Ogier
The Gaming and Betting Control Act 2020 (the Gaming Act), which commenced on 9 July 2021 and was further amended in October 2021, seeks to legalise and regulate gaming and gambling activities...
Gaming: Are You Ready To Press Play?
KARM Legal Consultants
Gaming is an integral part of the entertainment industry, with gaming consoles finding a place in an increasing number of households.