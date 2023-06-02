The Gaming Commission of Ghana is responsible for issuing gaming licenses in Ghana. Before you operate a sports betting or any kind of game of chance in Ghana, you need to first complete the business registration process as a limited liability company. After that, you can proceed with the steps to get the gaming license.

The procedure for obtaining a gaming (sports betting) license is as follows:

You must first obtain the application form from the Gaming Commission and complete it with all the required information and documentation.

You will be required to pay the application fee. This fee varies depending on the nature of the license you are applying for.

After submitting the application, the Gaming Commission of Ghana will review the application, and if it meets the requirements, you will be granted a license.

Gaming licenses in Ghana are typically valid for one year and are subject to renewal

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.