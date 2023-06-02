The Gaming Commission of Ghana is responsible for issuing gaming licenses in Ghana. Before you operate a sports betting or any kind of game of chance in Ghana, you need to first complete the business registration process as a limited liability company. After that, you can proceed with the steps to get the gaming license.
The procedure for obtaining a gaming (sports betting) license is as follows:
- You must first obtain the application form from the Gaming Commission and complete it with all the required information and documentation.
- You will be required to pay the application fee. This fee varies depending on the nature of the license you are applying for.
- After submitting the application, the Gaming Commission of Ghana will review the application, and if it meets the requirements, you will be granted a license.
- Gaming licenses in Ghana are typically valid for one year and are subject to renewal
