Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 1, 2022 N 440 approved the Regulations on state regulation of gambling activities, on licensing gambling activities, on the procedure for reporting and disclosing information by gambling entities.

The Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic is designated as the authorized state body for the regulation of gambling activities, with the exception of online casinos, electronic (virtual) casinos. The authorized state body for the regulation of gambling activities in terms of online casinos, electronic (virtual) casinos is the Service for Regulation and Supervision in the Communications Industry under the Ministry of Digital Development.

