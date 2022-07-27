ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: Оn The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Gambling Activities In The Kyrgyz Republic"

The law defines the legal framework for the activities of gambling establishments in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, state regulation of gambling activities, basic concepts, the procedure for creating and maintaining gambling establishments, organizing gambling and licensing it, monitoring the organization and conduct of gambling and the responsibility of gambling entities.

In connection with the adoption of this Law, the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the Prohibition of Gambling in the Kyrgyz Republic" became invalid.

