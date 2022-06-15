Maxim, an iconic luxury lifestyle media brand, and Carousel Group, a rapidly growing gaming operator licensed in Malta, have launched late last year MaximBet, a sports betting and casino website able of offering premier entertainment and VIP experiences to the loyal Maxim community and sports bettors alike.

Daniel Graetzer, CEO of MaximBet and Carousel Group, shared that Maxim's preeminent lifestyle brand and Carousel's strong experience in the online betting space, elevates the venture's prospect of becoming a powerful new gambling brand.

Just last week MaximBet made a noteworthy announcement that builds on Carousel's and Maxim's intention of capturing a significant share of the U.S. online gambling market. A freshly concluded and ground-breaking business venture has engaged Nicki Minaj as a strategic advisor to the MaximBet Board of Directors. Nicki Minaj is not only the most successful female rapper of all time but also a brilliant entrepreneur. She will be actively involved in the company's ambitious plans and will use her business savvy to accentuate MaximBet's unique offering and gear it towards rewarding players with a true lifestyle sports betting experience.

As part of this venture's legal formalities, MaximBet engaged CSB Legal, to act as their local Maltese legal counsel on their behalf and ensure the transaction between MaximBet and Nicki Minaj is a smooth and sound one. CSB Legal Managing Partner, Dr Franklin Cachia, shared that it has been a rewarding experience to assist in such a prestigious transaction and a great opportunity for his team to put their expertise to their client's disposal.

He continued that such transactions involving millions of dollars require meticulous research and expert advisory in order to guarantee a mutually beneficial relationship between the agreeing parties and for their client to get the expected return without any legal or functional setbacks.

On the occasion of the announcement of this new and promising multi-year global partnership, we wish to extend our best wishes to MaximBet and Nicki Minaj for an exciting and fruitful venture.

