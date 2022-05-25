ARTICLE

Malta is the epicenter of the iGaming sector; no other European or global hub has as many companies and people involved. This industry has a promising future in Malta, as long as important aspects such as the tax climate and the whole ecosystem of support and related services do not change.

The iGaming business has become a significant contributor to Malta's GDP and government revenue. Since the adoption of the Remote Gaming Regulations (L.N. 176 of 2004) and the improvement of Malta's internet cable links with mainland Europe, the industry has created significant economic activity in Malta.

Why should you work in igaming?

Qualified professionals are in high demand in the iGaming industry. Starting with experience is the best approach to get your foot in the door. And learn more about different aspects of the industry, such as online casino slots.

As the iGaming industry expands, new job opportunities emerge on a daily basis. It provides opportunities for anyone interested in working in this fast-paced, fascinating business. If you want to learn how to work in the gaming industry as an employee, you need first learn about the various levels of employees accessible.

The iGaming sector offers a variety of work opportunities. They include casino managers, marketing and public relations specialists, software developers, and customer service representatives. The required skill set, wage scale, and working circumstances vary among these jobs.

What is the significance of responsible gambling?

Taking breaks, not utilizing gambling as a source of income, only gambling with money you can afford to lose, and setting limits for yourself are all examples of responsible gambling (both with time and money).

Responsible gaming is a wide term that includes a number of laws and requirements that apply to gambling stakeholders in order to ensure that they meet the highest quality standards and provide a secure user experience that protects individuals from the harmful effects of online gambling.

Why is igaming so popular?

Malta has become a crucial centre for iGaming globally, with iGaming becoming one of the largest and most important industries in the country. Malta is home to the majority of the industry's largest enterprises, and approximately 300 iGaming licenses have been granted. We are home to a whole iGaming ecosystem, therefore in addition to the roughly 8,000 individuals employed directly, there are another 3-4,000 people employed in associated industries. Our industry is distinguished not just by its scale and global reach, but also by the innovation that drives our growth and success.

Before the end of the decade, iGaming is expected to be a $trillion market. As a result, it is both a large and competitive industry. This competition is what drives innovation in games, technology, user experiences, talent competition, and so much more. Companies in Malta have created incredible offices in order to compete for talent. They've put money into cutting-edge technology like blockchain and artificial intelligence. They're also working on new player experiences and games, such as for mobile and virtual reality.

Although the industry is competitive, we are eager to share information and collaborate wherever possible for the benefit of the community and the industry's growth.

I am encouraged by the government's willingness to engage in dialogue with industry, particularly the constructive measures it has taken on the rule of law, infrastructure investment, and environmental protection.

The backbone of Malta's corporate sector has been iGaming, but in the last decade, it has expanded to encompass other sectors. Cryptocurrency, blockchain and financial services, are all rapidly growing industries. Malta also has a full imputation taxation system, which can reduce company tax rates to as low as 5% instead of the standard 35%. Malta is thus a cost-effective jurisdiction for all types of businesses and industries.

Why should I invest to Malta?

There are numerous advantages to investing in Malta. Malta is a fully-fledged EU Member State and its workforce is multilingual, speaking English, Italian, French, and German. As we mentioned above, Malta is a hub for iGaming, crypto, fintech, IT, or other forms of intelligent digital commerce.

This beautiful country is safe and stable and has low crime rates. Not mentioning the vast network of double taxation treaties and the full tax imputation system on corporate tax.

There are plenty of opportunities for returns on investments in Malta and it's strategic location between Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East makes another advantage.

