Azerbaijan: The List Of Commodities The Advertising Which Is Prohibited Has Been Expanded

As per the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated 4 April 2022, the “List of commodities the advertising of which is prohibited” approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers #414 dated 17 October 2016 has been expanded.

In accordance with this change, advertising of gambling games, as well as sports betting games and lotteries suspended, canceled or banned under the rules established by the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan on "Physical training and sports” and "Lotteries” has been prohibited. In contrast, the previous version of the List prohibited the advertising of gambling games and banned incentive lotteries and other unregistered lotteries only.

