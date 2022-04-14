ARTICLE

As communicated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) on 20th of October 2021, a series of amendments were published in regards to the Gaming Authorisations and Compliance Directive (Directive 3 of 2018) (the "Directive"), in parallel with a new Policy on the Eligibility and Ongoing Competency Criteria for Key Persons (the "Eligibility Policy").

Following this amended Directive and the requirements established under the newly issued Eligibility Policy, the bar has also been raised on the expertise and ongoing training and professional education for Key Function Holders (KFHs). This training has been placed as fundamental for the proper fulfilment of the regulated role of a KFH under the Gaming Act.

The MGA introduced mandatory CPD requirements on KFHs, meaning that key persons are now required to show to the MGA that they have attained a minimum number of CPD hours each calendar year for the previous certification period, for successful renewal of their Key Function Certificate.

The minimum annual CPD requirements are 5 hours for the CEO Key Function role, while 10 hours will apply for the roles of Key Operations, Key Compliance, Key Legal, Key Privacy, MLRO, CTO and Internal Audit.

Such an obligation on key persons will ensure that they apply ongoing efforts to obtain knowledge and keep abreast with relevant developments to the respective role, and to gain/retain the skill, knowledge and expertise necessary for its effective execution.

In this respect, CSB Group's iGaming Legal team will be delivering training through the iGaming Academy. The following virtual courses have been developed specifically for key persons to fulfil the above-mentioned obligation.

Legal Affairs of the Authorised Person

This course will be facilitated by Dr Franklin Cachia, Director – Tax & Regulated Industries, and will provide an overview of the salient features of the Gaming Act and subsidiary legislation, the nature of the regulations and directive

Date & Time: 9 – 12 May 2022, 15:00 – 17:30 CEST

Duration: 4 sessions of 2.5 hours each

Prevention of Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism

Dr Dirk Urpani, Legal Counsel and Business Advisor, and Junior Advisors Dr Bjorn Camilleri and Dr Simon Mangion will outline a subject person's anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism obligations.

Date & Time: 16 – 19 May 2022, 15:00 – 17:30 CEST

Duration: 4 sessions of 2.5 hours each

Compliance with the Obligations of Authorised Persons

This course, to be delivered by Dr Donna Bugelli, Business Advisor & Gaming – Manager and Dr Kyle Scerri, Assistant Manager – Regulated Industries & Compliance, will give an overview on the compliance obligations of an authorised MGA remote gaming company. Such obligations would apply across a number of different areas including reporting, player protection, advertising and other aspects in relation to an authorised person's activities and operations.

Date & Time: 23 – 26 May 2022, 15:00 – 17:30 CEST

Duration: 4 sessions of 2.5 hours each

Adherence to Applicable Legislation Relating to Data Protection and Privacy

During this course Dr Donna Bugelli and Dr Dirk Urpani will provide a background of how Privacy has developed over the years.

Date & Time: 27 June – 1 July 2022, 15:00 – 17:30 CEST

Duration: 4 sessions of 2.5 hours each

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us.

