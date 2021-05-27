ARTICLE

Taking place on 1st June 2021, the East & West Expo will see the implementation of virtual reality to what would otherwise be a vis-à-vis iGaming event. The fully immersive experience enables participants to explore two areas, the Red Hall and the Blue Hall, by navigating the virtual space through an avatar.

Though some of the biggest names of the industry will be attending, East & West: New Wave will give more space and attention to newcomers, start-ups included. CSB Group has confirmed its presence alongside them with a virtual stand. The iGaming team headed by CSB Group Director, Roger A. Strickland Jr, will be available to virtually welcome all interested attendees.

East & West Expo is the prime example of how the world is adapting to new ways of conducting business, leveraging the power of the internet and showing how truly connected we are.

The iGaming industry is one of the few that were able to fully operate during the last two years of Covid-19. With new and exciting innovative technologies and special offers, East & West Expo is the perfect environment to share insights and make new business contacts.

CSB Group looks forward to showcasing its iGaming services at what appears to be a unique networking event.

With experience dating back to the iGaming's first steps in Malta, CSB Group has knowledge aplenty, displayed by its team of professionals specialised in the sector. Its advisory team can capably assist you with Licensing Application Support, Company Incorporation, iGaming Tax Advice, Regulatory Compliance, Accounting & Payroll, Key Function Services, IT Auditing & Assurance, Serviced Office Space and Commercial & Residential Real Estate amongst many others.

