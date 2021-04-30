Key Function Services for Gaming Operators

A "Key Function" means an important function, role or task carried out by a person in connection with a gaming service or a gaming supply, as may be prescribed by the Authorisations and Compliance Directive.

The Key Function Roles

Key functions are important functions within a licensed activity, requiring approval, for direct scrutiny and targeted supervisory controls, thereby raising the bar for persons of responsibility within a gaming operation.

The following roles and responsibilities performed in connection with the gaming activity of a licensee shall each constitute a key function.

The Chief Executive role, or equivalent; Management of the day-to-day gaming operations of the licensee, including the processes of making payments to, and receiving payments from, players; Compliance with the licensee's obligations emanating from the licence or licences issued by the Authority; The administrative and financial strategies of the licensee, including but not limited to the payment of tax and fees due to the Authority; Marketing and advertising, including bonus offers and promotions; The legal affairs of the licensee, including but not limited to contractual arrangements and dispute resolution; Player support; Responsible gaming; The prevention of fraud to the detriment of the licensee; The risk management strategies of the licensee; The prevention of money laundering and the financing of terrorism; Adherence to applicable legislation relating to data protection and privacy; The technological affairs of the licensee, including but not limited to the management of the back-end and control system holding essential regulatory data; The network and information security of the licensee; and Internal audit.

For a B2C licensee that operates a gaming premises which is not a controlled gaming premises, the key functions shall be the following: