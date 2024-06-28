Storebrand Asset Management AS Acquires Additional Shares In AIP Management P/S

We are pleased to have advised Storebrand Asset Management AS on acquiring an additional 50% of shares in Danish infrastructure fund manager AIP Management P/S, increasing its ownership to 60%.

AIP Management P/S, founded by PKA and based in Copenhagen, manages EUR 8 billion (NOK 90 billion) in investor commitments. AIP Management P/S operates with a emphasis on sustainable investment principles and plays a significant role in the infrastructure investment landscape in Denmark and beyond.

Storebrand Asset Management AS, a leading Nordic asset manager based in Norway and part of the Storebrand Group, focuses on sustainable investments, integrating ESG factors. The company serves institutional clients and individual investors with a range of investment products.

Storebrand first acquired a 10% stake in AIP Management P/S in 2020, becoming its initial international partner. This increased stake enhances Storebrand's infrastructure platform, complementing its real estate, private equity, and private debt investments.

AIP Management P/S will continue to operate independently under its current leadership and brand within Storebrand's multi-boutique model. The partnership includes Danish pension funds PKA and PenSam, and AIP's Partners.

The purchase price for 50% of AIP Management P/S shares is DKK 215 million, with adjustments based on future fundraising success. The transaction, financed by Storebrand ASA, is expected to close in the second half of 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

We have assisted Storebrand Asset Management AS during the entire process.

