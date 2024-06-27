US Fund Managers Adopt Islamic Structures For Middle East Capital

Gulf Cooperation Council-based investors garner headlines as major sources of capital for US-based fund managers and making major investments across a variety of sectors, such as credit, real estate, and venture capital. As fund managers look to optimise returns on these inflows, there has been a consequent increase in the use of Cayman Islands-based vehicles structured to comply with Islamic investment principles and criteria.

