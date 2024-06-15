Unveiling AIFMD II: Gear Up Now!

On 26 March 2024, a new chapter was written in the annals of the European Union (EU)'s regulatory framework. The European Directive (EU) 2024/927, also known as AIFMD II, was published in the Official Journal of the EU, setting a new milestone in the governance of alternative investment activities within the EU.

This directive, which amends the previous Directives 2011/61/EU (the AIFMD) on alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs) and 2009/65/EC (the UCITSD) on undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS), comes more than a decade after the AIFMD. Its primary aim? To enhance investor protection, strengthen regulatory oversight, and promote market integrity within the alternative investment sector.

Member States will need to transpose most rules by 16th April 2026, marking a significant shift in the landscape of alternative investments. But what does this mean for you?

