Harmonising ESG And Sustainable Fund Names Across The EU – New ESMA Guidelines

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta. The firm also promotes other areas such as tax, pensions, intellectual property, employment and litigation.
Further to the public statement issued on 14 December 2023, ESMA has issued a final report outlining the guidelines in relation to fund names which utilise ESG or sustainability-related terms (the "Guidelines").
Furthermore, it should also be noted that, in line with the
Guidelines, a temporary deviation from the applicable threshold and
exclusions should be treated as a passive breach and corrected in
the best interest of the investors, provided that the deviation is
not due to a deliberate choice by the fund manager.
The Guidelines will be translated into all EU languages and will
subsequently be published on ESMA's website. They will start
applying three months after that publication. The transitional
period for funds existing before the application date will be six
months after that date. Any new funds created after the application
date should apply the Guidelines immediately in respect of those
funds.
