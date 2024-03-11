On 26 February 2024, the Council of the European Union officially approved amendments to Directive 2011/61/EU on alternative investment fund managers (read more), marking a significant development in the regulatory landscape governing managers of alternative investment funds within the European Union. Additionally, the approved amending directive also modernises the framework for undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities by also amending Directive 2009/65/EC.

The revised directive is scheduled to be published in the EU Official Journal soon, with it coming into effect 20 days thereafter. Member States will then have 24 months to incorporate these updated rules into their national laws.

For a summary of the directive and its implication, such as on on delegation arrangements, liquidity risk management, loan origination by alternative investment funds or their managers, supervisory reporting or the provision of depositary and custody services, please see our previous e-alert (here).

