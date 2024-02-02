The new European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) Regulation became applicable on 10 January 2024. Going forward, fund managers will have greater flexibility to make ELTIFs more attractive to end investors, particularly on the retail side, unlocking their potential as a source of financing for the European real economy. To support the success of 'ELTIF 2.0', EFAMA and Arendt have published a 'Frequently Asked Questions' brochure, which covers the most burning questions asset managers may have regarding the new regime.

Dr. Stefan Staedter is the author of the publication.

Click here to access the publication_

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.