Further to the political agreement on a final text for AIFMD II in July 2023 and additional discussions between the EU Commission, the Parliament and the Council until the end of October, the political agreement was published by the Council on 6 November 2023 (see the Council website).

Although the new directive ("AIFMD II") focuses on AIFMD, it also modifies UCITS by aligning certain requirements and making the regulatory approach more consistent between the two regimes.

More information on the main topics covered by AIFMD II and the next steps (including links to consolidated versions of both the AIFM Directive and the UCITS Directive identifying the changes introduced by AIFMD II) is available in our newsflash published on our website.

