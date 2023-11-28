This brochure will help you to identify the changes introduced by AIFMD II in the UCITS Directive 2009/65/EC. It contains a consolidated version of the UCITS Directive with the changes to come under AIFMD II, as reflected in the final political agreement published by the EU Council on 6 November 2023. The AIFMD II amendments are highlighted (in red and blue) and the AIFMD II Recitals have been inserted each time under the relevant article of the UCITS Directive.

For more information on AIFMD II, see also our Newsflash "AIFMD II: Political agreement is out!".

Brochure UCITS Directive_1.pdf (1.93 MB)

