This brochure contains the amended Law of 13 February 2007 on specialised investment funds ("SIF") in French and in English.

More details on the key amendments for Luxembourg UCITS, Part II UCIs, SIFs, SICARs, RAIFs and their UCITS ManCos or AIFMs can be found in our Article.

Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 13 février 2007 relative aux fonds d'investissement spécialisés ("FIS") en français et en anglais.

De plus amples informations sur les principaux changements concernant les OPCVM, OPC Partie II, FIS, SICAR, FIAR luxembourgeois et sur leur société de gestion ou AIFM figurent dans notre Article.

