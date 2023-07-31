This brochure contains the amended Law of 17 December 2010 on undertakings for collective investment ("UCI") in French and English.

More details on the key amendments for Luxembourg UCITS, Part II UCIs, SIFs, SICARs, RAIFs and their UCITS ManCos or AIFMs can be found in our Article.

Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 17 décembre 2010 concernant les organismes de placement collectif (« OPC ») en français et en anglais.

De plus amples informations sur les principaux changements concernant les OPCVM, OPC Partie II, FIS, SICAR, FIAR luxembourgeois et sur leur société de gestion ou AIFM figurent dans notre Article.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.