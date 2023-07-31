This brochure contains the amended Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers ("AIFM") in French and English.

More details on the key amendments for Luxembourg UCITS, Part II UCIs, SIFs, SICARs, RAIFs and their UCITS ManCos or AIFMs can be found in our Article.

Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 12 juillet 2013 relative aux gestionnaires de fonds d'investissement alternatifs (« AIFM ») en français et en anglais.

De plus amples informations sur les principaux changements concernant les OPCVM, OPC Partie II, FIS, SICAR, FIAR luxembourgeois et sur leur société de gestion ou AIFM figurent dans notre Article.

