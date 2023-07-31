Luxembourg:
Law On Alternative Investment Fund Managers („AIFM") - Update July 2023
31 July 2023
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
This brochure contains the amended Law of 12 July 2013 on
alternative investment fund managers ("AIFM") in French
and English.
More details on the key amendments for Luxembourg UCITS, Part II
UCIs, SIFs, SICARs, RAIFs and their UCITS ManCos or AIFMs can be
found in our Article.
Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 12 juillet
2013 relative aux gestionnaires de fonds d'investissement
alternatifs (« AIFM ») en français et en
anglais.
De plus amples informations sur les principaux changements
concernant les OPCVM, OPC Partie II, FIS, SICAR, FIAR
luxembourgeois et sur leur société de gestion ou AIFM
figurent dans notre Article.
