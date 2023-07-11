In June, the "Breathe" Charity Fund continued to make a difference in the lives of people affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Fund cooperated with the NGO "Samson the Victorious" to support the civilian population in the frontline regions affected by the war. In response to their request, we purchased medicines worth over UAH 34,000, which will significantly improve lives.

In addition, another grant was allocated to pay the rent for a resident of state property that assists in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This grant program appeared because of the exchange of official letters with the State Property Fund of Ukraine and is being implemented thanks to financial support from our country's caring friends from the United States of America.

The "Breathe" Charity Fund extends heartfelt appreciation to all those who actively participate in our initiatives, collectively striving to create a more prosperous world. We remain steadfast in our commitment to working for the betterment of our country and look forward to further support.

