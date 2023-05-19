Investment Seminar for BOV front-liners held

BOV Asset Management has just dropped another fund on the local market – Global Multi-Asset Thematic 60 Fund, which is a fund managed by Fidelity International. BOV Asset Management has been the official representative of Fidelity International in Malta since last November.

The investment seminar was addressed by Simon Azzopardi, Chief Wealth Management Officer, and Mark Agius who is at the helm of BOV Asset Management arm. Participants included financial advisors from across the Bank's network and the regional investment centres as well as the BOV Wealth Management arm. "We feel it is important to meet up on a regular basis to touch base with our front-liners and provide updates regarding the performance of the funds as well as campaigns being launched," explained Mr Agius. "In addition, these occasions serve as a key networking opportunity for the financial advisors to meet up and discuss the different challenges and circumstances they are facing, as well as share best practices."

Mr Giordano lafrate and Ms Isabella Labak, Sales Manager and Investment Director at Fidelity International respectively, gave an overview of the new Global Multi-Asset Thematic 60 Fund and its main benefits for the local investor. "This fund is a highly innovative multi-asset investment solution that meets the investor needs, particularly in the present volatile and unpredictable market," explained Ms Labak, who went on to say, "This fund gradually guides the investor from a conservative to a balanced exposure, exploiting the potential of the bond and equity markets in a single solution." As such this fund is targeted at investors with a conservative bias as it gradually shifts them from low-risk fixed-income bonds to a balanced exposure, helping them to exploit the potential of bonds and equities in a single solution.

It was also explained that this new fund is a thematic investment. As such, it aims at exploiting growth in terms of quantity and duration within a given structural trend. "In practical terms, this means that it invests in a changing world for attractive returns in the long term," said Mr lafrate. He went on to highlight that in addition to focusing on the core themes and opportunities that society will face in the coming years, Fidelity's active managers add a selection of securities expected to generate attractive returns. "This fund is innovative in its approach, which avoids market timing risks and leverages the 'step-in' mechanism to turn volatility into opportunity. As such, this investment opportunity harnesses the benefits of planned investments," concluded Giordano lafrate.

In his closing address, Simon Azzopardi highlighted the importance of ensuring an open dialogue across the different functions of the organisation at all times. "The more we collaborate, the better the service we deliver to our customers. Sharing information and best practices is key in this regard, because the intelligence obtained from our front-liners feeds into the investment options offered to the market, so we ensure that our solutions are always in direct response to market needs."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.