In order to simplify the management system for the activities of industrial zones, as well as improve conditions for attracting investments, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted a Resolution The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted the Resolution "On the amendments and additions to some resolutions, as well as on the recognition of some as invalid in connection with the improvement of the activities of industrial zones and the fund for supporting young entrepreneurs of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan" No. 105 dated March 13, 2023 (the "Resolution No. 105").

In accordance with the Resolution No. 105, amendments and additions are made to certain Resolutions of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, providing for the following:

exclusion from the "Nukus" free economic zone of territories included in the special industrial zone "Technopark Nukus";

financing start-up projects in the field of information and communication technologies for the provision of IT education services, the development of software products and export orientation at the expense of the fund for supporting young entrepreneurs;

in connection with the liquidation of administrative councils for special economic and small industrial zones in the regions, the transfer of their powers to directorates of special economic zones and unified directorates;

harmonization of documents of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan in connection with the establishment of the procedure for the provision of land plots on the territory of industrial zones through electronic online auctions;

allocation of loans to youth in the amount of up to 500,000 US dollars from the fund for supporting young entrepreneurs.

