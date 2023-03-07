BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI Companies
Session 5: The Advantages of BVI Funds and How to Set One Up
BVI offers a number of advantages for the efficient and cost effective set up of both open-ended and closed-ended funds. This webinar walks you through the menu of BVI funds products and details the ins and outs of each. We also discuss BVI Approved Managers as a value-added solution.
Key topics include:
- The menu of BVI Funds Products
- Open-Ended Funds (Hedge Funds)
- Incubator Funds and Approved Funds
- Private Funds and Professional Funds
- Closed-Ended Funds (VC / Private Equity)
- Why use a BVI Fund?
- BVI Approved Managers
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.