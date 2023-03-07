BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI Companies

Session 5: The Advantages of BVI Funds and How to Set One Up

BVI offers a number of advantages for the efficient and cost effective set up of both open-ended and closed-ended funds. This webinar walks you through the menu of BVI funds products and details the ins and outs of each. We also discuss BVI Approved Managers as a value-added solution.

Key topics include:

The menu of BVI Funds Products

Open-Ended Funds (Hedge Funds) Incubator Funds and Approved Funds Private Funds and Professional Funds

Closed-Ended Funds (VC / Private Equity)

Why use a BVI Fund?

BVI Approved Managers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.