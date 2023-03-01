Alternative investment fund managers aiming at a registration and/or an authorisation with the CSSF as well as the extension of their services and/or the modification of their shareholding structure should use the notification templates introduced by the CSSF in its communication dated 19 January 2023 and updated on 8 February 2023.

On 8 February 2023, the CSSF updated the communication dated 19 January 2023 relating to the publication of the notification templates which investment fund managers shall use and submit to the CSSF when:

An application of an investment fund manager is submitted to the CSSF for:





its registration as an alternative investment fund manager subject to the Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers where the alternative investment fund manager exclusively manages alternative investment funds which are not subject to authorisation and prudential supervision by an official supervisory authority in Luxembourg; or its registration as an alternative investment fund manager subject to Regulation (Eu) No 345/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 April 2013 on European Venture Capital Funds (Euveca) and/or Regulation (Eu) No 346/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 April 2013 on European Social Entrepreneurship Funds (EUSEF); or





its authorisation according to the Law of 17 December 2010 relating to undertakings for collective investment and/or Chapter 2 of the Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers.

The notification template for the registration and/or authorisation of an investment fund manager is available here .

Or, an application of an investment fund manager is submitted to the CSSF requesting:





the extension of the activities performed by the investment fund manager seeking the approval of additional investment services and/or services regulated by MiFID; or the modification of the shareholding structure of the investment fund manager.



The notification template for the extension of the services performed by the investment fund manager and/or the modification of its shareholding structure is available here .

For more insights, the updated CSSF communication is available here .

