The SME Fund offers financial support to SMEs established in the European Union to protect their intellectual property rights. Applications can be sent until 8 December 2023, but as funds are limited and available on a first come, first served basis, it might be a good idea to apply as soon as possible. Read more and apply on EUIPOs website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.