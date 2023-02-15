ARTICLE

The SME Fund offers financial support to SMEs established in the European Union to protect their intellectual property rights. Applications can be sent until 8 December 2023, but as funds are limited and available on a first come, first served basis, it might be a good idea to apply as soon as possible. Read more and apply on EUIPOs website.

