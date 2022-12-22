Discover our timeline and analysis of the latest developments in the AIFMD II legislative process.

We provide a practical explanation of changes, amendments and additions proposed for the revised Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive.

It covers the following areas:

  • Liquidity management tools
  • Loan origination
  • Delegation
  • Distribution and national private placement regimes
  • Depositaries
  • Activities and services performed by AIFMs
  • Investor protection

Each aspect of the legislation is considered from three angles:

  • The European Commission proposal
  • The European Parliament draft report
  • The EU Council position

Our timeline and analysis will be continuously updated as the AIFMD II legislation is finalised.

Explore our timeline and analysis here: https://www.cs-avocats.lu/publications/aifmd-ii-latest-developments/

