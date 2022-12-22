Discover our timeline and analysis of the latest developments in
the AIFMD II legislative process.
We provide a practical explanation of changes, amendments and additions proposed for the revised Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive.
It covers the following areas:
- Liquidity management tools
- Loan origination
- Delegation
- Distribution and national private placement regimes
- Depositaries
- Activities and services performed by AIFMs
- Investor protection
Each aspect of the legislation is considered from three angles:
- The European Commission proposal
- The European Parliament draft report
- The EU Council position
Our timeline and analysis will be continuously updated as the
AIFMD II legislation is finalised.
Explore our timeline and analysis here: https://www.cs-avocats.lu/publications/aifmd-ii-latest-developments/
