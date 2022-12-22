Discover our timeline and analysis of the latest developments in the AIFMD II legislative process.



We provide a practical explanation of changes, amendments and additions proposed for the revised Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive.



It covers the following areas:

Liquidity management tools

Loan origination

Delegation

Distribution and national private placement regimes

Depositaries

Activities and services performed by AIFMs

Investor protection

Each aspect of the legislation is considered from three angles:

The European Commission proposal

The European Parliament draft report

The EU Council position

Our timeline and analysis will be continuously updated as the AIFMD II legislation is finalised.



Explore our timeline and analysis here: https://www.cs-avocats.lu/publications/aifmd-ii-latest-developments/

