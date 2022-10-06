ARTICLE

On 20 September 2022, the CSSF published a new CSSF FAQ on CBDF Marketing Communications (“CSSF FAQ”), the objective of which is to provide additional guidance to Luxembourg investment fund managers (“IFMs”) on certain key aspects of the marketing communication (“MC”) requirements under Article 4 of the CBDF Regulation and ESMA Guidelines on marketing communications (“ESMA Guidelines”), which were implemented by the CSSF in its Circular 22/795.

The main key points of the CSSF FAQ are addressed below.

1. SCOPE OF MC REQUIREMENTS

In-Scope IFMs:

All Luxembourg IFMs listed in CSSF Circular 22/795 (“ In-Scope IFMs ”) must comply with the MC requirements under Article 4 of the CBDF Regulation and ESMA Guidelines (“ MC Requirements ”), which include e.g. UCITS ManCos and authorised AIFMs.

In-Scope Funds and Investors

MC in respect of all UCITS and all AIFs managed by In-Scope IFMs are subject to MC Requirements, regardless of their regulated/non-regulated funds status, of their Luxembourgish/non-Luxembourgish nationality and of whether they are managed and/or marketed on a cross-border or national basis only by In-Scope IFMs.

managed by In-Scope IFMs are subject to MC Requirements, regardless of their regulated/non-regulated funds status, of their Luxembourgish/non-Luxembourgish nationality and of whether they are managed and/or marketed on a cross-border or national basis only by In-Scope IFMs. MC of UCITS/AIFs addressed to existing and/or potential as well as to retail and/or professional investors are in scope of MC Requirements, but MC addressed to (potential) investors not located in the EEA are not in scope of MC Requirements.

Distributors

Distributors/intermediaries , including UCITS Mancos/AIFMs acting as distributors for UCITS/AIFs that they do not manage (i.e. delegated UCITS ManCos/AIFMs), are not directly in scope of MC Requirements under Article 4 of CBDF Regulation , and the CSSF repeats that it is the responsibility of the In-Scope IFMs managing the relevant UCITS/AIFs to ensure compliance with these MC Requirements as well as with the applicable requirements of CSSF Circular 18/698 in respect of the organisation and delegation of the marketing function.

2. GOVERNANCE AND ORGANISATIONAL REQUIREMENTS OF IFMs

MC Identification, Preparation and Validation Process and Related Procedures

In-Scope IFMs must define and implement MC identification measures and procedures allowing them to identify/flag whether or not a document/communication qualifies as MC as such.

allowing them to identify/flag whether or not a document/communication qualifies as MC as such. In-Scope IFMs must be involved in the MC preparation and validation process through their senior management and/or internal control functions, which will imply the implementation of appropriate compliance procedures and arrangements for the review and sign-off of MC in accordance with the four-eye principle, as further detailed by the CSSF in its FAQ.

Delegation and/or support from group/third parties

Delegation by In-Scope IFMs to group/third parties of some or all tasks relating to the preparation (not the validation) of MC is possible, subject to adequate oversight of the delegate(s) and to appropriate delegation agreement.

3. INFORMATION ON MC TO BE PROVIDED TO THE CSSF

Collection of Information:

As from 16 September 2022 , In-Scope IFMs (as well as Top-up IFMs in respect of their MiFiD activities) must be able to provide information to the CSSF upon request with respect to (i) the type of MC used (e.g. factsheet, brochure, press article, etc.), (ii) the EEA countries of dissemination and (iii) the targeted investors (i.e. retail, professional or both).

Verification of MC

In-Scope IFMs must be able to provide the CSSF without delay when requested with a copy/reproduction of any MC linked to a UCITS/AIF managed and addressed to (potential) investors in the EEA as well as with any legal and regulatory fund documents (including for instance the PRIIP KID).

managed and addressed to (potential) investors in the EEA as well as with any legal and regulatory fund documents (including for instance the PRIIP KID). Any non-compliance with the MC Requirements is considered by the CSSF as a breach of Article 4 of the CBDF Regulation, which may potentially expose In-Scope IFM to sanctions by the CSSF as per Article 14 of the CBDF Regulation.

