Malta:
ESMA Publishes A Public Statement Addressed To Fund Managers In Light Of The Impact Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine On Funds Under Management
20 June 2022
Ganado Advocates
On the 16th May, 2022, the European Securities and
Markets Authority ("ESMA") published a
public statement entitled, "Actions to manage the impact
of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on investment fund
portfolios" ("Public
Statement"). The Public Statement seeks to guide
investment fund managers (predominantly Alternative Investment Fund
Managers and UCITS Managers) on the steps they should consider
taking to manage the impact on funds under management caused by the
Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Public Statement delves into two key points that fund
managers should keep in mind in this context:
- the manner in which fund managers are to deal with material
liquidity issues and valuation uncertainties of assets forming part
of fund investment portfolios; and
- the possibility of creating side pockets within existing funds
under management (a measure which allows illiquid assets to be
separated from remaining liquid assets within an investment
fund).
While we encourage you to access the Public Statement for further information.
Originally published May 16, 2022
