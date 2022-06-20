Luxembourg-based law firm Wildgen published its fourth episode of "Fund Finance Experts Talks" this week, featuring host Michael Mbayi and industry leader Sally Little, Head of Financial Institutions Sector Lending APAC at ING in Singapore. Michael and Sally discuss the timely topic of sustainable finance and understanding the client's sustainable finance objectives, as well as the similarities and differences of the United Kingdom and APAC region fund finance markets. Specifically, Sally highlights LP sentiments, single managed accounts, advance rates, and confidentiality protocols in the expanding APAC market. Sally also provides guidance for growing as a key leader in a fund finance institution. The video and podcast are accessible here.

