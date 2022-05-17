We are pleased to present the updated version of our brochure "The AIFMD and its implementation in Luxembourg". This brochure presents the Luxembourg Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers ("AIFM Law") in consolidation with the AIFMD and the Level 2 AIFM Regulation, as well as all the other relevant AIFM legislation and guidelines, in one single document.

The April 2022 edition reflects the recent changes to the AIFM Directive following the application of the Cross-Border Distribution Directive (EU) 2019/1160 as well as the latest updates to the ESMA Q&A on the AIFM Directive and the CSSF FAQ on the AIFM Law and the AIFM Directive.

This brochure can be printed and/or used as an electronic version.

By using the electronic version, you will have direct access to the corresponding article in the AIFM Law, the AIFMD (consolidated with the Level 2 AIFM Regulation), together with links to additional Level 2 AIFM measures, ESMA Guidelines and Q&As published by the EU Commission, ESMA and the CSSF."

