ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This brochure contains the amended Law of 23 July 2016 on reserved alternative investment funds (« RAIF ») in French and English.

Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 23 juillet 2016 relative aux fonds d'investissement alternatifs réservés (« FIAR ») en français et en anglais.

The RAIF has substantially the same characteristics (and flexibilities) as a SIF-AIF, the main difference being that the RAIF is not subject to authorisation and supervision by the Luxembourg supervisory authority and that therefore the timeframe within which a RAIF can be set up and launched is more attractive from a time-to-market perspective.

For more details, please find here a full Memorandum on the RAIF.

EHP-RAIF-Law-ENG.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.