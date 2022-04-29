_In the wake of the success of Wildgen's Fund Finance Webinar Series, our law firm is introducing a new concept: Wildgen's Fund Finance Experts Talks. For this new series, key industry players are invited for a one-to-one discussion with Director Michael Mbayi. These talks, which will be filmed, can then be watched below and listened to at leisure as podcasts on our Spotify channel.

Fund finance is one of Luxembourg's most promising sectors of the decade. These discussions will give the audience an opportunity to have an in-depth look at some of the specific topics related to this industry. Three main aspects are to be tackled:

Inspirational talk: discover the guest's personal story and the strategies used to become a successful industry leader.

discover the guest's personal story and the strategies used to become a successful industry leader. Technical talk : Michael and his guest will develop a technical point related to recent developments or a major topic in fund finance.

: Michael and his guest will develop a technical point related to recent developments or a major topic in fund finance. Overall talk: overview of the current state of the market.

The first episode features Nick Mitra, Managing Director at Société Générale in New York. As a Board Member, and First Vice Chairman of the Fund Finance Association, he shares the story behind the creation of the association. Furthermore, ESG and "Fund Finance 2.0", two of the major themes of the last few years, are debated by Michael and his guest.

