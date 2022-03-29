Private debt funds are alternative asset funds that have gained importance in recent years, particularly in Germany.

In this Private Debt podcast episode, our expert Adrian Aldinger, Partner at Arendt & Medernach with the participation of Dr. Peter Bujotzek, Partner at Poellath debate the LP considerations from a German institutional investors perspective.

