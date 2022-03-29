Luxembourg:
LP Considerations: Focus On German Institutional Investors (Podcast)
29 March 2022
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Private debt funds are alternative asset funds that have gained
importance in recent years, particularly in Germany.
In this Private Debt podcast episode, our expert Adrian Aldinger,
Partner at Arendt &
Medernach with the participation of Dr. Peter Bujotzek, Partner at Poellath debate the LP considerations from a
German institutional investors perspective.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Luxembourg
Jersey Private Funds On The Rise
Hawksford
Originally launched in 2017, the JPF is a cost-effective structure tailored towards the needs of small numbers of sophisticated investors.
The New MFSA Banking Rule 24 On Internal Governance
Finance Malta
Through a circular issued on the 7 January 2022, the MFSA advised that Banking Rules BR/01, BR/12, BR/14[, BR/15 and BR/21 had been revised primarily to transpose Directive (EU) 2019/878 of the European Parliament and …