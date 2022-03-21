ARTICLE

European Union: Get To Know Everything About Investment Funds In Luxembourg, The Netherlands And Belgium

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Loyens & Loeff has contributed to three chapters in the latest edition of the Chambers Investment Funds Global Practice Guide.

The Investment Funds 2022 guide provides the latest information on alternative investment funds and retail funds, including fund formation, restrictions on investors, the regulatory environment, operational requirements and the tax regime.

The guide aims to provide guidance on the key questions arising when industry participants are seeking to establish, operate, market and/or invest in an investment fund.

The chapters that our experts contributed to can be read below:

Read the Luxembourg Chapter HERE.

Read the Belgium Chapter HERE.

Read The Netherlands Chapter HERE.

The practice continues to thrive in the world of investment funds, with Luxembourg strengthening its ranking as the world's second-largest fund domicile after the USA, The Netherlands becoming more commonly used as jurisdiction for the formation of investment funds and the Belgian fund market is only continuing to grow and follow an upward trend.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.