At 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, Barbadians as well as individuals and organisations doing business in, or with, Barbados, will get a clear picture of how the Government intends to address critical economic and social matters over the next year or so.

That's when Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Mia Amor Mottley, will deliver from the floor of the House of Assembly her 2022 Financial and Economic Statement, commonly referred to as the Budget Speech.

The Prime Minister's address to the nation follows two years of substantial losses in revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which crippled the island's number one money-earning sector, tourism, and in the face of what is expected to be steep increases in commodity prices as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Barbadians can therefore expect to hear what actions Government will implement to spur economic growth generally, create jobs and rejuvenate critical traditional sectors while incentivising emerging industries in such areas as renewable energy and the blue economy.

The presentation by the Prime Minister will be carried live on radio and television, as well as the websites of Parliament, the Prime Minister's Office and the Barbados Government Information Service.

