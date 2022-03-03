EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW LEGISLATIVE PROPOSALS: AIFMD2, ELTIF2, ESAP, MIFIR

What is the package all about?



Pierre Beissel, Gilles Dusemon and Corinne Prinz focused on the following topics:

A European Single Access Point (ESAP) to create more funding and business opportunities for companies

Promoting long-term investments through European Long-Term Investment Funds (ELTIFs)

Making funding more diversified for companies by reviewing the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)

Enhancing market transparency by reviewing the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR)

AIFMD2 - Substance and organisational outlook



Adrian Aldinger and Dr Michael Daemgen focused on the following topics:

Substance

Delegation

Scope of activities

Disclosure requirements

General impact on the Luxembourg market

Focus on loan origination funds



Nicolas Bouveret and Claudia Hoffmann will talk about the provisions to be introduced in the AIFM Directive to bring further harmonisation to the European private debt funds market, in particular in respect of loan origination activities by AIFs.

They will also discuss the new regime proposed by the European Commission for this purpose.

Focus on ELTIF 2.0



A discussion on the legislative amendment proposal to the ELTIF Regulation and its potential to increase the uptake of ELTIFs across the EU.

Claude Niedner and Dr. Stefan Staedter focused on the following topics:

Current ELTIF landscape

Luxembourg structures and the approval procedure

Challenges of the current regime and the proposed ELTIF Regulation 2.0

UCITS/AIFMD convergence



Florence Stainier, Jasper Ronda and Alexandre Brajou focused on the following topics:

UCITS and AIFM regulatory convergence regarding

- Substance and delegation - Liquidity risk management - Data reporting - CSDs

Impact on UCITS and UCITS ManCos

