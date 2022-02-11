The Grand-Ducal Regulation of 17 December 2021 relating to the fees to be levied by the CSSF ("Regulation"), which repeals the Grand-Ducal Regulation of 21 December 2017, entered into force on 1 January 2022.

The Regulation increases the existing fees, and introduces new fees, payable by legal entities and natural persons subject to the CSSF's supervision, which include, amongst others, Luxembourg regulated investment funds (i.e. UCITS, Part II UCIs, SIFs and SICARs) and their management companies or alternative investment fund managers, as well as credit institutions and other professionals of the financial sector.

The main changes for the investment fund sector are summarised in the article published on our website.

More specifically, as regards fees and charges levied by the CSSF in relation to the cross-border activities of Luxembourg investment fund managers referred to in the Cross-Border Distribution Regulation (EU) 2019/1156 ("CBDF"), a dedicated webpage listing these fees and charges in accordance with the template provided for in the CBDF implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/955, is accessible on the CSSF website.

