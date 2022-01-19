An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights:

Loyens & Loeff publications which may be of interest to you;

Legislative dates for your diary.

Loyens & Loeff publications

AIFMD II Proposal: Key Changes for Alternative Investment Fund Managers

On November 25, 2021, the European Commission released a proposal COM(2021)721 to amend Directive 2011/61/EU on Alternative Investment Fund Managers (the AIFMD). The proposal follows the review of the application and the scope of the AIFMD by the European Commission, as required under Article 69 AIFMD.

The non-performing loans directive is now live

On 24 November 2021, the European Parliament approved the final version of Directive 2021/2167 which addresses high levels of non-performing loans held by banks in the European Union.

Real Estate Update – December (Belgium)

2021 will be remembered on the basis of two buzzwords ... "COVID-19" of course but also "Climate Change". Many initiatives were taken to tackle climate change... regional, national, international. Some more successful than others.

Luxembourg funds – a market leading, agile industry with sustainability on the horizon (Luxembourg)

From UCITS to ESG, the Luxembourg investment fund industry has evolved significantly since taking off in the nineties, and especially over the last decade with the rapid development of alternative investment funds.

2020 Annual Report of the Luxembourg Financial Intelligence Unit (CRF): Key findings (Luxembourg)

As 2021 draws to a close, the Luxembourg Financial Intelligence Unit published its annual report for 2020. This newsflash summarises the key findings.

New reporting and management letter requirements relating to Luxembourg investment fund managers and undertakings for collective investment (Luxembourg)

The CSSF published three circulars on 22 December 2021 on new reports and management letters to be completed on the CSSF's eDesk platform by Luxembourg investment fund managers (IFMs), undertakings for collective investment supervised by the CSSF for AML/CFT purposes (UCIs) and their approved statutory auditors (réviseurs d'entreprises agréé, REA).

Parliament adopts partial revision of the Swiss Federal Banking Act (Switzerland)

On 17 December 2021, the Swiss Parliament adopted the partial revision of the Swiss Federal Banking Act (Bundesgesetz über die Banken und Sparkassen). The amendments intend to strengthen the protection of customer deposits with banks in the interest of the financial market stability.

Data Protection & Privacy Updates

EDPB publishes guidelines on interplay territorial scope GDPR and international transfers

On 18 November 2021, the European Data Protection Board published guidelines on the interplay between article 3 GDPR, on the territorial scope of the GDPR, and Chapter V of the GDPR, on international transfers. The guidelines clarify the concept of international transfers and provide clarification on the necessity of a transfer mechanism through several practical examples.

Update Standard Contractual Clauses for international personal data transfers

Still thinking about your New Year's resolution? Pursuant to the European Commission Implementing Decision of 4 June 2021 on standard contractual clauses for the transfer of personal data to third countries (outside the EEA) pursuant to GDPR, companies have until 27 December 2022 to replace their current sets of SCCs.

