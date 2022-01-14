On 13 October 2021, the Swedish Parliament adopted a new law with supplementary provisions to the EU Regulation on European Crowdfunding Service Providers (ECSP) for business.

The framework applies to providers of crowdfunding platforms where investors are matched with project owners who seek funding. It also sets out certain responsibilities for project owners. The rules i.a. seek to harmonize the previously fragmented regulation of crowdfunding services within the EU, open up for an efficient and Union-wide market for crowdfunding and guarantee good investor protection. This new article provides an overview of:

rule applicability (who, what and when);

organisational and operational requirements and investor protection;

permit applications, and;

supervision and sanctions.

Originally published 22 October 2021

