EU Crowdfunding Regulation: applicable from 10 November (the Netherlands) The Regulation on European Crowdfunding Service Providers for Business, which shall enable crowdfunding platforms to offer their services across the EU, becomes applicable on 10 November.

The new Amendment Act Financial Markets 2022 presented to the House of Representatives (the Netherlands) The Amendment Act Financial Markets 2022 (Wijzigingswet financiële markten 2022, the Amendment Act) is part of a series of annual legislative proposals that implement changes to financial legislation in the Netherlands. The proposal was submitted to the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) on 25 October 2021. In this update, we briefly discuss the proposed amendments introduced by the Amendment Act.

Update: Dutch Implementation BRRD 2 (the Netherlands)

The legislative proposal to implement BRRD2 into Dutch legislation was published on 9 September 2021 and is currently under review by the Dutch Parliament. The implementation act completes the Dutch law provisions for the recovery and resolution regime for banks and certain investment firms. The Netherlands implements BRRD2 with significant delay, where the national law provisions were required to become applicable from 1 January 2021.

Bill for the Dutch implementation of the Trust register approved by Senate (the Netherlands)

On 23 November 2021, the legislative proposal for the implementation of a 'UBO-register' for trusts (the Trust register) was approved by the Dutch Senate. The Trust register is a publicly accessible register that contains certain personal information of ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) of trusts and similar legal arrangements, including the Dutch mutual fund (FGR).

The Netherlands: Decree on VAT exemption for fund management updated (the Netherlands)

On November 2, 2021, the decree on the VAT exemption for fund management was updated. This was prompted by a Dutch Supreme Court ruling from December 2020 that allowed service providers with a license for individual asset management to also qualify for the VAT exemption.

Trend Report: The use of Dutch pre-wired back-end measures by foreign companies (the Netherlands)

Pre-wired back-end measures have become a well-established part of the Dutch public takeover practice. Recent precedents have demonstrated that such measures may also be available to listed companies incorporated in other jurisdictions. This trend report observes this interesting development and provides relevant considerations.

Listing and Trading of SPACs at SIX Swiss Exchange (Switzerland)

As of 6 December 2021, the securities of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) can be listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX). The new listing standard for SPACs takes into account the special characteristics of SPACs and at the same time focuses on investor protection.

Data Protection & Privacy Updates

For updates on the GDPR, please visit the webpage of the Loyens & Loeff Data Protection and Privacy Team.

