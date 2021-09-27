ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights EU, Dutch, Belgian, Luxembourg and Swiss law updates relevant for the financial regulatory sector which may be of interest to you.

This month's edition includes:

EC published its long-awaited Q&A clarifying the scope of SFDR disclosures for AIFMs;

Further details on derivative trading obligations in the course of the LIBOR transition (Switzerland);

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange issues its first guidelines for SPACs listings.

Furthermore, to help you keep track of Dutch and EU legislation, the Financial Regulatory News Updates provides an overview of recent and upcoming effective dates.

Download: Financial Regulatory News Updates - July/August 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.