European Union:
Financial Regulatory News Updates - July/August 2021
27 September 2021
Loyens & Loeff
An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group
highlights EU, Dutch, Belgian, Luxembourg and Swiss law updates
relevant for the financial regulatory sector which may be of
interest to you.
This month's edition includes:
- EC published its long-awaited Q&A clarifying the scope of
SFDR disclosures for AIFMs;
- Further details on derivative trading obligations in the course
of the LIBOR transition (Switzerland);
- The Luxembourg Stock Exchange issues its first guidelines for
SPACs listings.
Furthermore, to help you keep track of Dutch and EU legislation,
the Financial Regulatory News Updates provides an overview of
recent and upcoming effective dates.
Download: Financial Regulatory News Updates - July/August
2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
