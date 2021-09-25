Luxembourg:
The CSSF Introduces A New EDesk Module For The Declaration Of Performance Fees By Investment Fund Managers Of Luxembourg-based UCITS And/or AIFs They Manage As From 30 September 2021
25 September 2021
NautaDutilh Avocats Luxembourg
Further to publication by the European Securities and Markets
Authority ("ESMA") of guidelines on performance fees in
November 2020 (applicable since 6 January 2021), the CSSF issued
Circular CSSF 20/764 on 18 December 2020 and integrated the
Guidelines into its administrative practice and regulatory
approach, with the aim of ensuring proper disclosure to investors
of performance-fee models in accordance with the
Guidelines.
In this context, the CSSF has introduced a new eDesk module on
performance fees and will require the investment fund managers
("IFMs") of Luxembourg-based UCITS or AIFs they
manage to complete a questionnaire, as from 30 September
2021.
To read the full newsflash click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
