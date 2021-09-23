In a Press Release dated 22 June 2021, the CSSF asks all UCITS Management Companies to conduct, by the end of 2021, a comprehensive assessment with regard to the compliance of their liquidity risk management set-ups in relation to the observations made by (i) ESMA in the Public Statement dated 24 March 2021 and (ii) the CSSF in the Feedback Report dated 22 June 2021 and to take, if applicable, the necessary corrective measures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.