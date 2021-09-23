On 31 August 2021, the CSSF issued a press release providing that the liquidation period extension requests for UCIs, UCITS, SIFs and SICARs (not individual sub-funds thereof, see below)) in non-judicial liquidation will no longer be required with effect from the date of such press release.

The CSSF will monitor the status of the liquidation via the semi-annual reports on the progress of the liquidation submitted by the liquidator who will be using a form available on the CSSF website.

The CSSF has however stated that the liquidation period extension requests for sub-funds of umbrella investment funds are still required after a nine-month deadline.

