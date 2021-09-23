Luxembourg:
FAQ Regarding The AML/CFT Market Entry Form For Investment Funds And IFMs
23 September 2021
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 21 June 2021, the CSSF published the FAQ Market Entry Form
("FAQ") regarding the completion of the
AML/CFT market entry form ("MEF") via
eDesk for UCIs and IFMs. The CSSF clarifies the events that shall
trigger the submission of a MEF as well as the type of MEF which
shall be submitted.
For the sake of clarity, the MEF is submitted at the umbrella
level including up-to-date information on all sub-funds (and not
one MEF per sub-fund).
Only the person responsible for the respect of compliance
("RR") and the person responsible for
compliance of the UCI ("RC") have the
rights to initiate and submit the MEF. Others (delegates) may
contribute to the completion of the MEF before its final submission
to the CSSF via eDesk by the RR or the RC.
The FAQ also clarifies that certain documents normally attached
to the MEF do not need to be re-included if they have been filed
previously and they have not changed.
